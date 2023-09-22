JWCC surgical students participate in Surgical Technology Week

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students at John Wood Community College participated in Surgical Technology Week, a nationwide celebration of the vital role surgical technologists play in ensuring the safety and success of surgical procedures.

The students participated in a surgery simulation lab from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday during the event.

The JWCC surgical technology program began in 2000, and an average of 15 students per year have graduated from the department with an Associate of Science degree, with a concentration in surgical technology.

Surgical technologists are responsible for prepping the operating room, sterilizing equipment, assisting during surgery and maintaining a healthy environment.

“We’re just excited this week to be celebrating surgical technology week. It’s a week where the profession is recognized. A lot of people don’t really know what we do, and we really are an integral part of the surgical team,” said Director of Surgical Technology Jori Borttorff.

For more information about JWCC surgical technology classes, visit their website.

