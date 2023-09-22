Keokuk high school welcomes back alumni for homecoming

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk High School students are celebrating their homecoming and Thursday night they kicked off the celebration with a parade down Main Street.

Alumni, students, and staff showed their Chiefs pride loud and proud at the homecoming parade.

Following the parade, they held a pep rally at Calvert Stadium to crown the King and Queen.

Keokuk High School Principal Nathan Harrison said homecoming is an opportunity for the entire Keokuk community to come together and celebrate.

“The energy all week has been fantastic. The kids are excited, the community is excited,” Harrison said. “It’s great, one thing about Keokuk is they really rally around the school and so it’s been great to see people kind of come together, celebrate the school unite and get ready for football on Friday.”

Friday night for the homecoming game the Chiefs will take on the Washington Demons at 7 p.m. Saturday. Students will gather for the homecoming dance.

