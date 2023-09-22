Kyle Moore announces run for state representative for 99th house district

QUINCY (WGEM) - Kyle Moore, former Republican Mayor of Quincy, economic developer and small businessman, announced Friday he will run for state representative in the 99th House District, after the announcement from Representative Randy Frese that he will not be seeking another term.

Frese (R) announced Wednesday that he would not be seeking reelection next year.

“Randy Frese has been a strong voice for our area and we need someone who will continue to stand in the gap. Too many times, we’ve woken up to the news that big city politicians have rammed through laws in the dead of night, with little input from those affected the most. Those laws have made it more expensive to do business in Illinois, made it more difficult for families to put food on the table, and took important tools away from the law enforcement community. It seems like almost every day Chicago and Springfield give us more red tape, more unfunded mandates, and more debt on the backs of our children. We must do better, and we can do better,” Moore said. “That’s why I am announcing my candidacy for State Representative in the 99th district. The citizens of the 99th District deserve someone in Springfield who will hear them, advocate for them and be their voice. In the upcoming months, I look forward to meeting as many voters in the 99th District as possible, and earning their votes.”

Frese commented on Moore’s announcement, “It was encouraging for me to hear that such a quality individual as Kyle Moore was interested in running for the 99th District House seat. A solid Conservative, Moore has the leadership skills and executive experience to hit the ground running in the Illinois House. I have worked with Kyle in good times and through tough times...he is a quality person with a knack for getting things done,” Frese said.

Moore began his career working for his family business, eventually becoming an owner and vice president. While not working, Kyle would spend his time serving organizations like Big Brother/Big Sisters of West Central Illinois and Adams County Right to Life. In 2009, Kyle sought to serve his community in an elected capacity and was elected to the Quincy City Council.

Moore was elected Mayor in 2013, the first Republican to be elected since 1981. He was re-elected in 2017, serving until 2021.

According to Moore, while working with the city council, he was able to pass the first balanced budget since 1999, increased the city’s rainy-day funds and made historic investments in public safety and infrastructure.

Moore stated, in 2018, he formed a bi-partisan group of elected officials and community groups to save the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, which resulted in the State of Illinois providing $230 million for a new campus.

In 2021, Kyle was named President of the Great River Economic Development Foundation where he continues working today.

The 99th district stretches from Quincy to Jacksonville, the district includes portions of Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan and Schuyler counties. A map of the district is below.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.