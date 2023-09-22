Northeast Missouri Humane Society combatting stray animal surge

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Northeast Missouri Humane Society is taking new steps to help combat the number of stray animals around Hannibal.

Over the last couple weeks, the shelter has hit capacity at times with nearly 100 cats and every dog pen filled.

According to executive director Elise Blue, many of those animals are strays found around the area.

“About 85% of our animals that we get at the humane society come in through animal control,” Blue said.

Once they come in with animal control, they have a hold for seven days.

To help connect more strays with families, the humane society is now listing the stray animal arrivals on their website under the ‘Adopt a Pet’ section.

Blue said this makes it easier for families to see if their animals have ended up at the shelter without having to scroll through Facebook posts.

“So this way, they’ll be updated daily, and people will be able to see if their pups out here or their cats out here,” Blue said.

She said the Northeast Missouri Humane Society is also partnering with the Quincy Humane Society to rotate long term shelter animals in an effort to connect more animals to loving homes.

According to Blue, the number of strays and animals in shelters is at an all-time high.

“It’s like a backlash from COVID. Because when everybody was locked down, everybody wanted a pet, and now they don’t necessarily have the time to do it because there’s not as much time to take care of that pet and they’re not at home anymore,” Blue said.

Anyone interested in picking up a dog or cat will be able to do so at the shelter for reduced price October 1-15 during an empty the shelter event.

The event is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. All adult cats will be fully sponsored, kittens will be $20 and dogs will be $50.

There are additional fees for microchipping.

For more information, you can check out the Northeast Missouri Humane Society Facebook page or go to their website here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.