Pike County Health Department offers flu vaccine clinics

PITTSFIELD, Il. (WGEM) - The Pike County Health Department, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended an annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older.

In a news release, the Pike County Health Department stated they will offer flu clinics throughout the community.

The schedule for community flu clinics is as follows:

Sept. 23 at Pike County Highway Building #4 Drive-Thru, 10 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 17 at Griggsville School, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Pikeland Community School, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Western Elementary School, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A flu vaccine costs $35 and $75 for a high dose.

The high-dose flu vaccine is also available for individuals 65 and older.

The news release stated that most insurances offer a $0 copay

The Pike County Health Department will also be able to bill most insurance, IL Medicaid and Medicare at community flu.

Health department officials ask that you bring your insurance cards.

The news release stated that getting a yearly flu shot is the best way to protect against seasonal influenza and its potential complications.

Adams County flu clinics:

Sept. 24 at John Wood Community College Drive-Thru from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Oct 4 at Liberty High School from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Oct. 14 at the Community for Christ Assistance Center from 9 a.m. - noon.

Oct. 18 at Mendon Elementary School from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Central High School from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

