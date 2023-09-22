Severe Threat Saturday

A Level 1 risk for Severe storms is on the map for Saturday night. (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday is the first day of fall and it should be a pretty good day for the region with mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. There will be a southeasterly wind that will be a bit breezy at times gusting up to 20, maybe up to 25 miles per hour. Now, late Saturday night we bring in the potential for showers and a line of thunderstorms. There is a risk that some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side in northeastern Missouri. These storms will begin to die down as they approach the Mississippi River.

This is one forecast model's prediction of what the radar will look like at 10 PM Saturday (Brian Inman)

As you can see, by looking at the severe risk map the larger threat for severe weather lies to the west of the region. There is the potential for some of these storms to linger into Sunday morning before we see improving conditions by late Sunday afternoon. This cold front will also usher in slightly cooler temperatures with daytime high temperatures for the first week of fall in the mid to upper 70s and overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. You will want to keep your weather app handy for Saturday night if these storms develop.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.