State parks throughout Iowa prepare for ‘volunteer day’

FARMINGTON, Iowa (WGEM) - On the third Saturday of September every year throughout Iowa, volunteers, community groups, and park officials gather at state parks to clean, landscape, and restore campgrounds.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are currently looking for volunteers to help with the efforts being done at Shimek State Forest in Farmington, Iowa.

Park officials said they plan on working on the lower campground by picking up trash and replacing fire pits.

Natural Resource Technician, Patrick Thomas said the volunteer work done on these weekends help the park staff immensely.

“We’re not always staffed enough maybe to be able to do some of this stuff. Over the years, we’ve had people come out and just plain horseback ride and pick up litter along the trails and that’s a major help for us,” Thomas said. “It’s something that we do, however, we are not able to be out there on a day-to-day or hour-to-hour time frame.”

If you are interested in volunteering, you can show up the day of without signing up. However, if you have questions, you can reach Thomas at (319) 931-7805.

