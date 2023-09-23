Hospital Report: September 23, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023
Deaths:

Mary M. Schroder, age 67, of Monroe City, Mo., died on Sept. 22, at her home.

James (Junior) Miller, age 86, of Canton, Mo., died on Sept. 21 at the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton, Mo.

Sheila V. Hugenberg, age 76, of Fowler, Ill., formerly of Quincy, died on Sept. 22 in her home.

Michael P. Basford, age 76, of Hannibal, Mo., died on Sept. 23 at the Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Kaleb Leffert and Kristin Kutcher, of LaGrange, Mo., welcomed a girl.

Tanner and Pyper Sussenbach, of Versailles, Ill., welcomed a boy.

Ariselda Lopez-Cartas, of Pleasant Hill, Ill., welcomed a girl.

