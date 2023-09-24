LaGrange alumni gather to celebrate their foundation even though the school was torn down

LaGrange, Missouri’s actual school building no longer exists.
By Rajah Maples
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -Dozens of people turned out for an intergenerational class reunion in northeast Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

LaGrange, Missouri’s actual school building no longer exists.

It was torn down following a consolidation in the Lewis County C-1 School District.

However, that building, its classrooms and hallways came to life Saturday afternoon in the imaginations of these alumni.

Students of all ages who once attended LaGrange school gathered to celebrate their foundation.

Some of those students even came back to LaGrange school to teach after graduating from college.

They said even though infrastructure might come and go, relationships once nurtured inside those walls now thrive outside of them

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raintree Shopping Surplus
Discount surplus store opens in Pittsfield
Sports Extra: Missouri Football Highlights
Sports Extra: Missouri Football Highlights
Humidity levels today will make it fill a bit on the stickier side.
A mix of Sunshine and Clouds with Scattered Showers Possible Today
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Pittsfield Country Music Fest
First-ever Pittsfield Country Music Fest at Jellystone

Latest News

LaGrange, Missouri’s actual school building no longer exists.
LaGrange alumni gather to celebrate their foundation even though the school was torn down
Southeast Iowa students compete in Fort Madison Rodeo
Humidity levels today will make it fill a bit on the stickier side.
A mix of Sunshine and Clouds with Scattered Showers Possible Today
Southeast Iowa rodeo
Southeast Iowa students compete in Fort Madison Rodeo