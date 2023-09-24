LaGrange alumni gather to celebrate their foundation even though the school was torn down

QUINCY (WGEM) -Dozens of people turned out for an intergenerational class reunion in northeast Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

LaGrange, Missouri’s actual school building no longer exists.

It was torn down following a consolidation in the Lewis County C-1 School District.

However, that building, its classrooms and hallways came to life Saturday afternoon in the imaginations of these alumni.

Students of all ages who once attended LaGrange school gathered to celebrate their foundation.

Some of those students even came back to LaGrange school to teach after graduating from college.

They said even though infrastructure might come and go, relationships once nurtured inside those walls now thrive outside of them

