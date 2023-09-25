4-year-old seriously injured after semi crash in Ralls County

4-year-old seriously injured after semi crash in Ralls County
4-year-old seriously injured after semi crash in Ralls County(Credit: MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured after a semi crash Monday morning in Ralls County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said James C. Fisher, 31, of Atlanta, Missouri, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 36, two miles east of Monroe City, in a semi when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Fisher was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to police, Fisher’s passenger, a 4-year-old girl from Kirksville, Missouri, was airlifted by MU Air Medical to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, for serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Arraignment set for Blessing parking lot stabbing suspects
Raintree Shopping Surplus
Discount surplus store opens in Pittsfield
Southeast Iowa rodeo
Southeast Iowa students compete in Fort Madison Rodeo
Quincy and Adams County received around $500,000 combined.
Macomb, Carthage receive combined $1 million+ for housing rehab and demolition

Latest News

Bryar DeJaynes
Pike County home invasion leads to intruder being stabbed
Normal high temps for the first week of fall are in the mid 70s
First week of fall but it feels like summer
Bradley Yohn took notes in May in Adams County Court.
Yohn sentenced to 130 more years
Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said republic services said they can’t do a Saturday...
Quincy citywide cleanup returns this week