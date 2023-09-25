4-year-old seriously injured after semi crash in Ralls County

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured after a semi crash Monday morning in Ralls County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said James C. Fisher, 31, of Atlanta, Missouri, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 36, two miles east of Monroe City, in a semi when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Fisher was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to police, Fisher’s passenger, a 4-year-old girl from Kirksville, Missouri, was airlifted by MU Air Medical to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, for serious injuries.

