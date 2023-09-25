Arraignment set for Blessing parking lot stabbing suspects

QUINCY (WGEM) - The two men charged in connection with a stabbing in the Blessing Hospital parking lot in the late evening hours of Sept. 15 will plead guilty or not guilty next month.

19-year old Heaton Brothers and 20-year old Dylan Test both appeared in court Monday morning in front of Judge Zachary Boren, and both with new counsel.

Brothers, now represented by Adams County-based attorney F. Donald Heck Jr., is set for arraignment at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Test, now represented by Frank, Juengel & Radefeld, a St. Louis-based firm, will be arraigned at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Both suspects will remain in the Adams County Jail as Judge Boren found that continued detention is necessary based on what happened at last Monday’s detention hearing.

There, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones told Boren that high resolution surveillance video at Blessing indicated the victim was indeed stabbed by at least one of the two suspects and then proceeded to pin him between two cars and batter him.

Police responded to the Blessing Hospital parking lot just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 for a disturbance call where Quincy Police Dep. Chief Mike Tyler said an individual found a person in need of medical attention. Tyler said the two suspects were located inside the hospital and taken into custody.

Test and Brothers are charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and armed violence.

The attempted murder charge comes with a penalty of 6 to 30 years. The armed violence charge is punishable by 10 to 30 years and the aggravated battery charge is punishable by 2 to 5 years.

