Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 24 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Savannah Boyer

Harlee Rowland

Mason Haden

Nancy Kelly

Jason Henry

Crason Cravens

Patrick Genenbacher

Kirk Huckey

David Baker

Susan DiMichelle

Mark Theobald

Chris Wilcoxen

Dru Hand

Jeff Thomas

Harper Snider

Terry Howell

Gia Million

Bobby & Shelby Wheeler

Ben & Lora Marine

Scott & Kara Haden

Jim & Melanie Smith

Richard & Janet Apt

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: Sept. 25, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Sept. 25, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 25, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: September 24, 2023

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
September 24, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: September 23, 2023

Updated: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 23, 2023

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: Sept. 22, 2023

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 22, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 23, 2023

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 22, 2023

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: Sept. 21, 2023

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 21, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 21, 2023

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: Sept. 20, 2023

Updated: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 20, 2023.