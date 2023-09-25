Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 25, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Scott Dooley

Jenny Shepherd

Diana Reis

Scott Parker

Yvonne McCauley

Joni Tappe

Cameron Morford

Sherry Smith

Cheryl Hobbs

Jordan Tjaden

Brad Brown

Hannah Longlett

Ashley Shaffer

Martha Hickenbottom

Robin Sherwin

Fern Sparrow

Pam Peters

Kayzley Parrish

Dave Whitley

James Miller

Dalton Miller

Cora Lee Welch

Jula Reckers

McKenzie & Gavin Field

Matt & Jane Jibben

Brett & Kialee Wilson

Mike & Susan Hummel

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.