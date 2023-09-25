First week of fall but it feels like summer

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Normal high temps for the first week of fall are in the mid 70s
Normal high temps for the first week of fall are in the mid 70s(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well here we go into the first week of fall and it is going to feel more like summer. We do have a scattered chance of a shower on Tuesday evening after that the forecast looks rather dry. In addition to the dry weather, we will have warmer temperatures the entire week.

Isolated showers are possible late Thursday night
Isolated showers are possible late Thursday night(Brian Inman)

Daytime high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s Friday. The warm temperatures will continue through the weekend normally this time of year daytime high temperatures are around 75 degrees so we will be 10 degrees or better warmer than what is normal.

