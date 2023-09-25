Gholston pleads guilty to one count of second-degree murder, gets 20 years

QUINCY (WGEM) - Devere S. Gholston, 28, of Quincy, pleaded guilty Monday in Adams County Court to one count of second-degree murder in the Feb 17, 2022, death of Robert Schmidt.

Court records show that three counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential burglary, and one count of robbery against Gholston were dismissed, as part of a plea negotiation. An unrelated charge of aggravated battery was also dismissed.

Gholston was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Gholston was the second person arrested along with a 15-year-old boy, following the death Schmidt, who was the boy’s 67-year-old grandfather.

The grandson, Hayden Schmidt, was sentenced to 27 years in prison on March 7, 2023.

Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner said deputies entered Schmidt’s home at 3219 Gross Gables in Quincy on the morning of Feb. 17 2022 to check on his well-being and discovered him dead.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha told WGEM News the boy entered Schmidt’s home earlier that morning in an attempt to steal guns from the home.

According to charging documents, the boy took a gun by force or threat and in the process, hit Schmidt in the head causing his death.

Farha said the boy took a total of three guns from the home and was later arrested at a home at 935 N. Fourth St.

According to Farha, Gholston had driven the boy to and from the home and waited in the car while the boy was in the home.

Farha said even though the teen committed the killing, Gholston has been charged with murder on an accountability theory.

“The classic case of that is the getaway driver at a bank robbery, so he is accountable for all of the actions of the other party,” Farha said.

