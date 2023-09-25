Hospital report: Sept. 25, 2023

Sep. 25, 2023
Deaths:

No deaths to report today.

Births:

Gage and Victoria Mast of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Ed and Brandi Spoonmore of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Lance Uhlmeyer and Andrea Leone of Canton, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Blake and Katyann Lucey of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Ramsay and Heidi Easterling of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Jabez and Jessica Loos of Camp Point welcomed a boy.

James and Amanda Hinkamper of Jacksonville welcomed a boy.

