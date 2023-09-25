Hospital report: Sept. 25, 2023
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deaths:
No deaths to report today.
Births:
Gage and Victoria Mast of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Ed and Brandi Spoonmore of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Lance Uhlmeyer and Andrea Leone of Canton, Missouri, welcomed a boy.
Blake and Katyann Lucey of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Ramsay and Heidi Easterling of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Jabez and Jessica Loos of Camp Point welcomed a boy.
James and Amanda Hinkamper of Jacksonville welcomed a boy.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.