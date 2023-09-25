Macomb, Carthage receive combined $1 million+ for housing rehab and demolition

MACOMB (WGEM) - Communities across Illinois will soon take the next steps towards housing revitalization. The Pritzker Administration recently announced the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s (IHDA) approval of $19 million to support towns and local bank authorities with the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation and demolition of abandoned residential properties.

68 units of local governments are receiving funding.

In the Tri-States, Macomb, having been awarded $200,000 in recent years, was again awarded funding by the state, but this time with $487,000. Even though Macomb has received funding in the past, this is the first time the city will gear some funds towards housing rehabilitation.

Macomb Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said if a house seems to have some life left, it will be repaired rather than torn down.

“We’re excited that the IHDA funded the rehab component,” Bannon said. “Instead of a vacant lot, we’ll have a vibrant home that’s in good shape that’s occupied by a homeowner and that adds vitality to these neighborhoods.”

In the last round of funding, the city demolished more than 20 abandoned properties.

Bannon said the city will likely acquire the next properties based on tax delinquency and property owners voluntarily giving up their property.

“As these grant processes take quite a bit of time it’s possible those lists will be updated as other properties come into our lens,” Bannon said.

The buildings the grant is intended to revitalize are those that are, of course, abandoned, but also have not received any upgrades for years and ones where the utilities are cut off.

In Carthage, this round of IHDA funding is the first time the city has ever received aid for this specific measure.

Carthage Community Development Director Amy Graham said the city has received home improvement grants before, but not for demolition or abandoned home rehab.

“It’s a blight on our community and it effects our quality of life,” Graham said.

In the last three years, Graham said the city took it upon themselves to acquire three abandoned homes and demolish them, which takes a lot of time and planning.

Having secured $552,000 from the IHDA, the city has 14 abandoned homes they would like to acquire.

“We’re not trying to go after anyone that has property owned here in Carthage in an aggressive manner,” Graham said.

Local realtor Brenda Young played a role in applying for the grant earlier this year. As a real estate agent, Young said dilapidated houses can have negative effects on neighboring homes.

“A lot of times they’re asking when you’re showing those properties, ‘Is there any way we can buy the house next door?’” Young said. “I’ve been in real estate 33 years now and I’m going to say two or three times a year we get asked that question.”

Graham said the city would like to start the acquisition process as soon as possible, but she’ll learn more at an IHDA webinar next month on further logistics.

In Macomb, Bannon said a realistic timeline for work there is next summer.

Adams County received $162,000 in funding and Quincy received $330,000. Cities in Peoria County and Cook County were awarded the highest amounts at $712,000 each.

