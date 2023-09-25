Pike County home invasion leads to intruder being stabbed

Bryar DeJaynes
Bryar DeJaynes(Pike Co. Sheriffs Department)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTION, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pike County home invasion ended with the intruder being stabbed by the resident, according to officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of East Pittsfield Street in Milton, Illinois, at 1:39 p.m. on Sept. 9 in reference to a home invasion and stabbing.

Police reported when they arrived at the location, they conducted several interviews and received conflicting versions of what happened.

According to the police, the victim said he was at the residence when he let his dog out and was punched in the face by a person in a mask.

The victim told police that the physical altercation continued inside the house and at one point he was being choked by the person in the mask.

Police said the victim grabbed a knife and stabbed the intruder. They said the intruder fled the scene.

On Sept. 18, police arrested Bryar A. DeJaynes, 19, of Milton, on an aggravated battery warrant. Court records show that he was also charged with home invasion that caused injury.

DeJaynes is lodged in the Pike County Jail. His preliminary hearing will be held on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Arraignment set for Blessing parking lot stabbing suspects
Raintree Shopping Surplus
Discount surplus store opens in Pittsfield
Southeast Iowa rodeo
Southeast Iowa students compete in Fort Madison Rodeo
Quincy and Adams County received around $500,000 combined.
Macomb, Carthage receive combined $1 million+ for housing rehab and demolition

Latest News

4-year-old seriously injured after semi crash in Ralls County
4-year-old seriously injured after semi crash in Ralls County
Normal high temps for the first week of fall are in the mid 70s
First week of fall but it feels like summer
Bradley Yohn took notes in May in Adams County Court.
Yohn sentenced to 130 more years
Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said republic services said they can’t do a Saturday...
Quincy citywide cleanup returns this week