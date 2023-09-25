Pike County home invasion leads to intruder being stabbed

MILTION, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pike County home invasion ended with the intruder being stabbed by the resident, according to officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of East Pittsfield Street in Milton, Illinois, at 1:39 p.m. on Sept. 9 in reference to a home invasion and stabbing.

Police reported when they arrived at the location, they conducted several interviews and received conflicting versions of what happened.

According to the police, the victim said he was at the residence when he let his dog out and was punched in the face by a person in a mask.

The victim told police that the physical altercation continued inside the house and at one point he was being choked by the person in the mask.

Police said the victim grabbed a knife and stabbed the intruder. They said the intruder fled the scene.

On Sept. 18, police arrested Bryar A. DeJaynes, 19, of Milton, on an aggravated battery warrant. Court records show that he was also charged with home invasion that caused injury.

DeJaynes is lodged in the Pike County Jail. His preliminary hearing will be held on Oct. 17.

