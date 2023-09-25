Quincy citywide cleanup returns this week

QUINCY (WGEM) -This week, Quincy residents have an opportunity to declutter the Gem City with the annual citywide cleanup happening this Wednesday through Friday.

In conjunction with Republic Services, the City of Quincy will be set up at Front Street and Payson Avenue to collect bulk trash items throughout the week.

The cleanup is intended for Quincy residents only and you will have to provide a photo I.D. to participate.

Quincy Central Services officials said items like electronics, tires, and yard or chemical waste will not be accepted.

They said this is a good opportunity to beautify, not only your home and neighborhood, but also the city as a whole.

“We want to be able to give the residents an opportunity to get rid of their larger items. Again, like I said, so they don’t get put on the side of the road,” said Sanitation Superintendent John Schafer. “We just want to try to cleanup the clutter in the city.”

Residents are asked to be in line 30 minutes before closing or you will be turned away.

You can drop off your bulk trash items at the following times:

Wednesday, September 27th: 7:00 am - 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thursday, September 28th: 7:00 am - 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday, September 29th: 7:00 am - 1:00 pm

If you have any questions or want more information, you can call Central Services at 217-228-4520.

