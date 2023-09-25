Roundtable looks to address elder care issues

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those with elderly parents know how hard it can be to take care of them.

Officials with the West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging will host a roundtable on Wednesday to hear from caregivers about what challenges they face and see what needs don’t get met.

Engagement specialist and caregiver Chris Spohr said caregivers feel run down and rarely have anyone relieve them. She said they want to make sure they hear from caregivers about the resources they’d like to see in the area. She said adult daycare comes up a lot.

“The state guidelines require nursing staff, they require a place for your loved one to lay down if they need to so there’s a lot more guidelines that need to be followed through an adult daycare,” Spohr said.

Spohr said Quincy used to have one, but COVID shut it down. She said they are trying to bring it back. She said they want to use what they gather from the roundtable to create policies to further help caregivers and bring more resources to the area.

Quincy resident Janet Arns said she takes care of her 93 year-old mother. She said it’s full time job. She said she has to make sure her mother takes her medicine on time and gets three meals a day. She said also she has to check to make sure her mother doesn’t fall or hurt herself. She said to make things easier for her and other caregivers, she would like to see more communication between hospitals and their staff and caregivers.

“Provide better connections there with what can we help the caregiver with and maybe follow up with them, maybe it’s a phone call follow up down the road, two three weeks in,” she said. “Maybe we don’t know as a caregiver what is out there.”

Arns said it would help caregivers know what resources they could use to help them improve care. She said it would also allow her to find time for a break. She said there’s an agency she reached out to which provides some at home help, but her application is still being reviewed.

Arns said she hopes the roundtable discussion will help them bring forth new ideas which other caregivers could use.

Roundtable is from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Quincy Senior Center September 27. You must register to attend and you can do that by calling Chris Spohr at (217) 223-7904 ext: 170.

