Yohn sentenced to 130 more years

QUINCY (WGEM) - Bradley Yohn, who was found guilty in July on two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary was sentenced to 130 years on Monday.

In June, Yohn was sentenced to 7 years in prison for a contraband charge filed in November 2022.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck said in 2021 the victim, Tina Lohman, had car troubles and was approached by another vehicle where Yohn forced his way into her car, then forced his penis into her mouth, and drove to her home.

Once there, Keck said Yohn and his accomplice went into her garage while Lohman locked herself in her home. Yohn then kicked in the door, and sexually assaulted her once more. Keck said she was held at knifepoint during this act.

Afterward, Keck said Lohman was sprayed with a carpet cleaner. Yohn and his accomplice stole things like her purse, watch, jewelry and rosary.

Then, they left, and Yohn went to a gas station in Hannibal to play video poker. Keck said Yohn was found on Nov. 10 by U.S. Marshals in Springfield, Ill. with those exact possessions, including Lohman’s car.

Lohman died on Dec. 12 of that same year.

