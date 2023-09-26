Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 26, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Danny Shires

Staci Sparks

Khloe Ramsey

Brady Tangy

Cheryl Blythe

Steve Altenbern

Steven Breckon

Alex Panowko

Jackie Rouse

Tammy Revels

Michael McColez

Doug Clark

Brandy Roberts-Zanger

Hannah Dobbins

Andy Bartlow

Chris Reckers

Chris Deter

Meagan Morrell

Rocky Prost

Jeff Patrick

Bill & Linda Jaynes

Terry & Lois Bigham

Joe & Amber Terwelp

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: Sept. 25, 2023

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Sept. 25, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 25, 2023

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 24 2023

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: September 24, 2023

Updated: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 24, 2023

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: September 23, 2023

Updated: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 23, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: Sept. 22, 2023

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 22, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 23, 2023

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 22, 2023

Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: Sept. 21, 2023

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 21, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 21, 2023

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.