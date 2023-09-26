Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 26, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Danny Shires
Staci Sparks
Khloe Ramsey
Brady Tangy
Cheryl Blythe
Steve Altenbern
Steven Breckon
Alex Panowko
Jackie Rouse
Tammy Revels
Michael McColez
Doug Clark
Brandy Roberts-Zanger
Hannah Dobbins
Andy Bartlow
Chris Reckers
Chris Deter
Meagan Morrell
Rocky Prost
Jeff Patrick
Bill & Linda Jaynes
Terry & Lois Bigham
Joe & Amber Terwelp
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.