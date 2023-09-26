The calendar says fall has begun

But the thermometer says otherwise
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - After a few isolated to scattered showers across the region, we are going to be heading into a very quiet and dry weather pattern. High pressure will build into the area and will scour out any cloud cover and any rain potential. In addition to the dry weather, we will also be seeing a significant warming trend across the area.

Yes that is a 90 degree high temperature forecast coming up
We expect to see high temperatures warming up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees before we reach the weekend. The normal high temp for the first week of fall is 74 degrees. So, we may be 15 degrees above normal.

