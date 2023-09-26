The calendar says fall has begun

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a few isolated to scattered showers across the region, we are going to be heading into a very quiet and dry weather pattern. High pressure will build into the area and will scour out any cloud cover and any rain potential. In addition to the dry weather, we will also be seeing a significant warming trend across the area.

Yes that is a 90 degree high temperature forecast coming up (Brian Inman)

We expect to see high temperatures warming up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees before we reach the weekend. The normal high temp for the first week of fall is 74 degrees. So, we may be 15 degrees above normal.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.