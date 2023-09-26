City of Quincy plans for updates transit issues after analysis study

QUINCY (WGEM) -The last transit study was completed over 20 years ago in the City of Quincy. In February of this year, the city allocated about $136,000 for a professional analysis.

With over 170,000 riders this year, the extensive study aims to completely revamp the transit system, travel times and overall service.

The outside consultants hired for the study took time to ride the bus routes and, more importantly, surveyed and spoke to people within Quincy and Adams County.

224 people responded to the survey, and city officials said one of the biggest concerns among residents is efficiency and travel times to places of work and education.

Transportation Director, Marty Stegeman said hopefully, after the study results are complete, changes can be made to improve those areas.

“It’s going to improve the ability for people that don’t have a vehicle to get to work. It’s going to give an obvious boost to students who need to be in class to better their future,” Stegeman said, “So, I think that’s probably the biggest takeaway at this point.”

Another request they’re seeing is the idea of having extended hours into the evening.

“84% of all the respondents want to see night-time service. So, I think there’s a real push to service people later in the evenings,” Stegeman said, “Currently we are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and I think people want to see it go to beyond 6 p.m. so they can have more leisure activity or even possibly get home from work if they’re a shift worker.”

Stegeman says the top five suggestions from residents are as follows:

Improvement of bus stop shelters and newer buses Full service around Adams County Quicker travel times and more frequent service Additional weekend and holiday service Extend night-time hours

Stegeman says the full results of the study will be complete early next year and then, ideally, changes will begin to be implemented in May of 2024.

