Hospital report: Sept. 26, 2022

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Deaths:

Judith A. Stoermer, age 83, of Quincy, died on Sept. 22 at Mercy Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Tina Marie Graham, age 60, of Quincy, formerly of Hannibal, died on Sept. 23 at Blessing Hospital.

Ret. Lieutenant Colonel Michael P. Schoch, age 79, formerly of Quincy died on July 12 in his home in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Robert L. Hartwig, age 89, of Palmyra, formerly of Canton, died on Sept. 25 in the Maple Lawn Nursing Home.

William (Bill) Johnston, age 70, of Maywood, died on Sept. 25 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Letha Kinberley, age 90, formerly of Williamstown, Missouri, died on Sept. 25 in the LaBelle Manor Nursing Home.

Births:

No births to report today.

