It’s crunch time for phase I of revitalizing Quincy’s riverfront

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s crunch time for step one of the Quincy Riverfront Development Commission’s plan to further develop the town’s riverside.

Step one is burying the existing power lines that run through Clat Adams Park and throughout the riverfront, meaning putting them underground. QRDC President Tieraney Craig describes this as foundational, and like when building a house, you want to start with the foundation.

Bids for the project opened in August, but all came back several hundreds of thousands of dollars higher than what was budgeted.

“If you’re told ‘no,’ that doesn’t mean the project goes away and we’re done,” Craig said.

As a result, QRDC filed an extension request on which to act on the bid. The current acting date is less than one week away. If the low-bid contractor of $1.1 million grants an extension to freeze the bid amount, it would give the committee time to come up with funding for the project.

“If you go to other places in Illinois and around the nation, they’re using their riverfronts and we’re really not utilizing ours to the best of our ability, so the whole plan is to get the public down here to have visitors come, to really capitalize on that asset,” Craig said.

The City of Quincy has been working with QRDC.

Assistant Planning Director Jason Parrott said the committee has already secured a $350,000 state grant for improvements, but another $400,000 to $500,000 is needed.

“If those additional dollars cannot be found to where they can’t do the bid at the current price, then the committee is going to have to come back together and say ‘okay now what do we do,’ " Parrott said.

If the contractor gives the okay on an extension to hold the bid, Parrott said the committee will seek help from Quincy City Council, where he said $200,000 worth of TIF (Tax Increment Financing) funds have been set aside but not allocated, the Quincy Park Board and the Adams County Board, that’s already committed $200,000.

Parrott said the committee would be asking, in total, $350,000 from each entity.

“The contractor may say ‘No the prices are going up too much, we may not be able to hold this price,’ but we haven’t heard from them yet to see where they’re at with it,” Parrott said.

While there is a sense of urgency for the bid, the $350,000 grant must be used by next spring.

Once the power lines are underground, Craig said step two is to do something for the community, which she said could be a playground.

Raising Clat Adams Park by three feet or more is also on the to-do list as well as installing a dock.

Craig said the city is missing out on $1 million a year, as each person who gets off a tourism boat spends around $100.

View the riverfront master plan here.

RELATED: Plans to power up Quincy’s riverfront lies underground

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.