New rules proposed for vicious dogs in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a push to change the rules in Quincy around vicious dogs.

City council members heard the second reading of a proposed ordinance at their meeting last night.

The city defines a vicious dog as a dog that bites a person unprovoked and breaks skin. Current rules put restrictions on the freedom of movement for dogs deemed vicious. They have to stay on their owner’s property and can only leave to go to the vet.

The proposed rules would loosen those restrictions and allow owners to move their dogs on their own property, take them to a trainer, and let them loose in a yard with a sturdy fence.

Quincy Humane Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said it’s a step in the right direction.

“There’s always room for change, there’s always room for updates,” she said. “Not one rule applies for any and all animals so it’s really important and I’m very excited to hear that the Animal Control Commission is evaluating those.”

Council member Glen Ebbing, a councilman said this helps owners understand what they need to do to keep other people and animals safe.

Brumbaugh said it gives owners a chance to correct their animals behavior and act as more responsible pet owners.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said this could help owners who have dogs deemed vicious make an appeal case to get their dog off the vicious dog list.

“If a dog owner wanted to make an appeal to a vicious dog declaration, the previous ordinance it would have been impossible for them to take the dog from the house or an enclosure to go have an assessment done by an animal trainer of some sort,” Yates said.

He said as the Animal Control Commission looks at the rules, they’ll continue to evolve to make things less stressful for the department and owners.

The Quincy City Council will vote on the proposed rules at their October 2 meeting.

