Quincy City Council hears updates on drop-off recycling, road improvement projects

QUINCY (WGEM) - City officials have heard your questions about the new recycling program and road improvements.

During Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council, aldermen got reports on where some of those issues stand.

The director of engineering, Steve Bange, said the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has scheduled about $200 million worth of road repair projects for 2024 to 2029.

Bange said IDOT is responsible for the maintenance of some of Quincy’s highest trafficked streets, Broadway being one of them.

Bange said Broadway repairs will mainly comprise of resurfacing, ADA compliance updates traffic signal modernization.

However, he said the city will complete some work on that street as well.

“With that project, the city, we’re wanting to mainly replace the water main, water services along Broadway,” Bange said. “There’s quite a few, I bet there’s close to 80 some led services and probably more than that abandoned along that stretch of Broadway.”

Bange said the Broadway road improvements should go out for bids by next summer.

Meanwhile, Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte gave an update on the Quincy recycling program as well.

He said when comparing the tons of recyclables collected between March and August of the last four years, 2023 saw more collections.

“The subsidy this year will be similar to what it was in fiscal year 23 due to the fact that we’re hauling much more material,” Conte said. “But that cost per ton is way down as compared to what it would’ve been had we continued with the curbside recycling program.”

Looking ahead to your first winter of dropping off recycling, Conte said the city is responsible for de-icing and maintaining the three drop off sites in Quincy.

Also discussed at Quincy City Council meeting:

Approved resolution for Quincy Public Schools Foundation to conduct a raffle and have the bond requirement waived from Sept. 29 through Nov. 3, 2023.

Adopted resolution of the base bid along with Alternate Bid No. 3 (Alley West) and Alternate Bid No. 4 (PCC Pavement) for the 6th Street Streetscape Improvements and Maine to Vermont Project from Rees Construction Co. in the amount of $4,768,752.

Adopted resolution for an agreement with Evans Recycling, Inc. to reaffirm, amend, and extend the agreement for yard waste collection and disposal services. The contract payments shall be $872,498.54 for the period of May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025, and $885,586.02 for the period of May 1, 2025, through April 30, 2026.

Director of Public Works, Director of Central Services, and Central Services Committee recommending approval of the proposal from Advance Stores Co., also known as Advance Auto Parts, of Raleigh, NC in the amount of $65,550.60 for the purchase of a 4-post lift.

Adopted resolution the bid received from Complete Asphalt Service Co. of Pittsfield, IL for the 2023 Motor Fuel Tax Crack Seal Project be rejected, and the project be revised and re-bid at a later date.

