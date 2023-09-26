Quincy teen charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Tuesday a 16-year-old Quincy boy was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault following an incident last weekend, according to police.

Quincy Police Sgt. James Brown reported that on Sunday police were called to a residence in Indian Hills housing where it was reported that a 13-year-old girl had been taken into a wooded area by force and sexually assaulted.

Sgt. Brown reported the girl was taken to Blessing Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police began an investigation into the incident.

Brown stated police reviewed video surveillance from the area and the girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

According to Brown, on Monday the suspect was arrested by a Quincy Police School Resource Officer at Quincy High School. He was lodged at the Adams County Youth Detention Center.

Brown stated, that due to the suspect’s age and the nature of the offenses, both Class X felonies, the suspect would be tried in adult court.

His next court date is set for Oct. 4.

