SHADES OF GSOT: QHS offense putting up video game numbers

QUINCY (WGEM) - When Rick Little attended St. Louis Rams training camps in Macomb during the early 2000s, he probably never dreamed he’d be coaching a prolific high school offense someday.

Much like “The Greatest Show on Turf -- or GSOT for short -- his Quincy High football team is putting up some impressive video game numbers of their own so far this season.

“I like that comparison,” said Little, whose team is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Western Big Six Conference heading into Friday night’s Homecoming game against Galesburg (1-4, 0-3).

“It’s definitely fun and our guys have really worked hard and put in so much work and effort. They are a confident bunch.”

So far this season in blitzing Quincy Notre Dame, Alton, Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline, the Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 233-79, an average of 46.6 points per game.

Little admits that most of his players probably don’t know much about the GSOT that featured four NFL Hall of Famers in quarterback Kurt Warner, running back Marshall Faulk, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, tackle Orlando Pace, and should have a fifth in wide receiver Torry Holt.

“I was a St. Louis Rams fan and loved watching that team,” Little said of the team that played in two Super Bowls and won 37 games during a three-year span between 1999 and 2001, winning it all in 2000. “I know my son knows about them because he’s heard me talk about them.”

His son would be the Blue Devils junior quarterback Bradyn Little, who has passed for 1,466 yards and 18 touchdowns this year.

“Yes. I’ve heard him talk about them,” Bradyn said of a Rams team that rewrote most of the NFL offensive record book at the time. “That’s a pretty good comparison. They were the best I’ve ever seen.”

Coach Little attributes the offensive explosion to how diligent the team works and prepares in practice.

“They have worked hard all summer and they really pay attention to detail. That’s credit to (offensive coordinator) Coach (Brian) Lewton,” he said.

While Braydn Little engineers the offensive juggernaut, it all starts up front behind a veteran offensive line featuring senior center Owen Zanger, senior guards Chris Flachs and Cole Wagy senior tackle Conner Cox, and sophomore tackle Todd Smith.

“There’s just a great level of trust with those guys,” Coach Little said.

Amazingly, that quintet has allowed just two sacks in two seasons. (Yes, you read that right. TWO.)

“The o-line is unreal,” said Bradyn Little, who has completed 74.4 percent of his passes (93 of 125). “They really open up our pass-and-run game.”

The Blue Devils, who are ranked seventh in The Associated Press Class 7A state poll, are well stocked at the skill positions.

Junior running back Jeraius Rice Jr. has rushed 88 times for 653 yards and has four 100-yard-plus games. Rice has also caught 15 passes for 125 yards.

When Little looks to throw, he has numerous weapons headed by junior Tykell Hammers, who has caught 29 passes for 497 yards and seven TDs while senior Adon Byquist has grabbed 23 passes for 433 yards and four scores.

The Blue Devils receiving corps is also boosted by junior Caeden Johannessen, who has 13 catches for 209 yards and three TDs, while senior Jack Mettemeyer has nine receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

“Our group has done a real good job of not making mistakes and not beating ourselves,” said Braydn Little, who was named All-WB6 first team after setting school records with 2,773 passing yards and 24 touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

The Blue Devils could continue piling up the gaudy numbers against the Silver Streaks, who have given up 177 points in their four losses, an average of 44 points per game.

Last week in a 63-27 victory at East Moline, the full attack was on display as Little completed 19 of 24 passes for 334 yards and six touchdowns.

Through the air, Byquist grabbed a pair of TDs among his five receptions for 140 yards, Hammers grabbed five passes for 102 yards and two TDs and Mettemeyer added two scoring passes.

On the ground, Rice rushed 15 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

After Galesburg, the Blue Devils finish with a tough closing stretch at Sterling and at home against Geneseo to complete WB6 play. Then comes a final home game against Mahomet Seymour to close out the regular season before postseason play begins.

“That’s a tough finish,” Coach Little said. “We stress to the guys we are only as good as our last practice.”

