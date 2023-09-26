Stray Storm or Two This Evening and then Dry and Warm

A few may be lucky to see a shower or storm this evening, but the highest storm chances will...
A few may be lucky to see a shower or storm this evening, but the highest storm chances will stay North and East of the Tri-States.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT
As an upper-level low pressure meanders through the Midwest, a few places in the Tri-States could be lucky enough see a couple raindrops. The day will start off dry with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low 80′s for most. A stray shower or storm will be possible this afternoon across the Northern Tri-states. Later into the afternoon and evening, storm chances will increase close to the Illinois River Valley. This means that throughout the day, rain chances will be highest from Clark, Lee, Hancock and McDonough Counties, down through Schuyler, Brown, Pike and Scott Counties. The highest rain threat will be across Central Illinois.

Completely dry conditions will return on Wednesday with highs a degree or two cooler, into the upper 70′s to near 80. That blip in the temperatures will not last long however. As a strong ridge of high pressure develops over the Eastern US, southerly flow and mostly sunny skies will allow temps to return to the low 80′s on Thursday and continue to rise into the mid 80′s on Friday. By Saturday afternoon, a few locations could be pushing the upper 80′s, which would only be a couple degrees shy of the record for the day. The warmth looks to continue into the first week of Ocotber.

