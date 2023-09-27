6th Street Promenade project set to break ground

QUINCY (WGEM) -After years of planning, collaborating and budgeting, the 6th Street Promenade project is set to break ground in the spring of 2024.

From replacing the water and sewage lines to resurfacing the street and sidewalks, the project’s price tag is set at $4.7 million.

The street, sidewalk and alleyway improvements will be funded with a $2.4 million grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and $1.25 million in city TIF money.

$1.1 million will come from the city utility department to cover the water and sewer line replacement.

Director of Planning Chuck Bevelheimer said the city is happy with the projected costs of the project.

“This is a great project. It’s in the works. It started before the pandemic. We worked through the pandemic with the design,” Bevelheimer said. “We got to a point now where the bid is in. It was a little under the engineer’s estimate so we’re pleased with it and now it’s just a matter of getting started, which will happen in the spring of next year.”

City officials like Bevelheimer and 6th Street business owners alike said they are excited to see this project finally get traction.

“It’s honestly just a relief and this is something that the business owners, the property owners have been working on since, you know the later part of 2018, long before we were here and it’s just great to see it finally come to fruition,” Joshua Craig, co-owner of Quincy Brewing Company said.

Craig said he hopes the project will not only benefit businesses like his but, also the city.

“If you travel to any kind of city for tourism, you go to the Broadway in Nashville, those types of cities where you know, it’s a destination street and so you know, were hoping not only that the businesses on this street that can benefit but the City of Quincy as a whole,” Craig said.

Bevelheimer said the businesses on 6th Street and the city collaborated well to optimize the design.

“We see the design of the street as a point of destination for the merchants. We see this as something that they asked for,” Bevelheimer said, “I think it’s an example of how the city and the private property owners work together to come up with a design that is a win-win for everybody.”

Rees Construction Company will spearhead the 6th Street Streetscape project. Bevelheimer estimates that the project will be completed in October or November of 2024.

