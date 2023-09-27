Canton highlights civil war history

By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Doctor Patrick Holte welcomed locals to a free night of local history with his presentation “Slavery and Abolition on the Missouri-Illinois border.”

“Again I think history is so important for people to know and I think its quite easy for us to downplay the importance of our local history because its familiar, its close, we think, ‘Oh surely it can’t be that important,’” Holte said. “And in this particular case, the history of northeast Missouri and west central Illinois really was important in the coming of the civil war.”

The presentation covered the big names of local history and the impact they had on us. He said he hopes to share just how much of an impact this area had on the events leading up to the American civil war.

