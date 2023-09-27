A dry and very warm weather pattern is in store for the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tuesday’s storms are pushing east of the region, leaving only partial cloudiness to start Wednesday. A few places will wake up to patchy fog Wednesday morning, so it will be smart to take it easy when heading to work. As for the rest of the day, low pressure to our east will be slow to move out, and that will allow for gradual clearing as Wednesday progresses. Overnight Wednesday, skies will be mainly clear and temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s, making it perfect to open the windows overnight.

Low pressure is sliding to our east, and skies will clear Wednesday and heading into Thursday. (Gray Stations With Max)

Thursday will feature even more sunshine as high pressure begins to approach the area. In addition, temperatures will be on the climb. For Thursday, most of the region will jump into the mid 80s and by Friday, just about everyone will be in the upper 80s. While it will be very warm, conditions will also be dry, making for good opportunities to get yardwork done.

With warm weather and mainly sunny skies through the end of the work week, there will be multiple opportunities to get any yard work done. (Gray Stations With Max)

