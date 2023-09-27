Former Macomb Kmart building under new ownership

The California-based Carrington Company gained ownership last week.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The building that formerly housed Kmart is under new ownership. Previously owned by Transformco, the building has been vacant for eight years.

In the last week, the California-based company, Carrington Co.. took possession.

“We had the opportunity to meet with them at some both state and national conferences and tell them a little bit about the good that’s waiting here for retail development,” said Macomb Mayor Michael Inman.

Inman said the 90,000-plus square foot building still has a good structure but will need to be revitalized before reopening. The goal is to have three to five national retailers occupy the building.

While the timeline for revitalization and occupancy is now completely in the hands of Carrington, Inman is hopeful for a change within the next year.

He said Carrington already owns several buildings in town.

“We’re very confident that it will ultimately be developed and we look forward to cutting some ribbon sometime in the not-too-distant future,” Inman said.

In 2002 Kmart Corp. filed for bankruptcy.

