Deaths:

Michael Paul Basford, age 76, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 23 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

J. Valdon “Val” Vire, age 83, of Hannibal, formerly of Springfield, Missouri, Jefferson City, Missouri, and Bolivar, Missouri, died on Sept. 25 in his home.

Births:

No births to report today.

