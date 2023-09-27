New COVID vaccines begin in Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) - Anyone in Adams and Pike Counties looking to get their updated COVID vaccines will now be able to do so.

The new FDA approved Pfizer shots, called Comirnaty, are available to anyone 12 years and older.

Adams County Health Department Director of Nursing Emily Hendrickson said this is the first of a couple rounds of shipments.

“Comirnaty is only licensed in that 12 and older population. We are still FDA approved, under emergency use authorization, to provide COVID vaccines for ages 6 months through 11, it’s just not finalized and licensed for that population,” said Hendrickson.

She said she expects to receive the 2023-2024 vaccines for 6months to 11 years old within the next couple weeks.

These shots are not exclusively a booster shot. It is a new formula created to battle the Omicron variant and is effective at combatting the currently circulating variants as well.

She said the shots have been proven to be safe and effective at reducing severe disease from the variants.

According to Hendrickson, there is one change with this round of shots though.

“Here’s the big change, this is no longer a vaccine that’s provided to us by the federal government. We actually have to purchase the vaccine which means we need you to bring your photo ID and your insurance card with you when you come in so that it can get paid for,” said Hendrickson.

Anyone 19 and older who does not have insurance may be able to get the shot though the Bridge Access Program in the coming weeks.

Vaccinations at the Adams County Health Department are open anytime from 8am to 4:30PM Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Staff will also be helping hand out the COVID shots at the Pike County Health Department Mondays and Thursdays from 1 to 4pm.

These shots can be given alongside flu and RSV vaccinations.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.