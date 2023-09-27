Portion of South 8th Street to close this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - South 8th Street from Valley Drive to RJ Peters Drive will be closed during the day Wednesday through Friday, according to city officials.

The section will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow crews to repair the South 8th Street bridge which was damaged during a vehicle crash earlier this summer.

Drivers on South 8th Street will need to detour on Klondike Road or RJ Peters Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

