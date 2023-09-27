Quincy Catholic Schools hold public mass, announce upcoming changes to four elementary schools

QUINCY (WGEM) - The school year has just begun and big changes are ahead for a few local schools this year.

Faculty from Quincy Catholic Schools held a public mass on Tuesday morning and announced their plan to unify the four catholic elementary schools this year.

“For all of the catholic schools in the Quincy area,” said Springfield Bishop John Paprocki. " And we do this to ask god’s guidance on these students, teachers, and staff throughout the school year,”

Saint Francis Soloman Pastor Steven Arisman said a shared governance with his school, Blessed Sacrament, Saint Dominic, and Saint Peter schools had been a long time coming.

“We’ve been striving to really work together as a school system,” said Arisman. “And really just making sure we’re not competing against each other we’re striving to build and most especially planning together and planning the future.”

The schools welcomed newly appointed Dr. Christopher Gill who will oversee the four schools and make sure operations run smoothly.

“I’m going to be communicating a lot with the dynasties in Springfield,” Gill said. “So there’s a lot work to be done.”

Gill said his work experience as Dean of Student Life at Culver-Stockton College and Dean of Students/Vice President of Student Affairs at Notre Dame College in Ohio made him the ideal candidate.

“I understand the education system pretty well,” Gill said. “And I understand all the administration aspects that go with it.”

Parents and teachers said they’re excited to see this new unification.

“My wife and I both grew up going to catholic schools, my children are in catholic schools, in addition to me working here,” QND teacher/parent Mike Young said. “It’s just something that will continue to make kids education strong hopefully for decades to come.”

Gill said he officially starts his position in October.

Arisman with Saint Francis said each school will have a subcommittee, so parents and teachers can have a voice.

