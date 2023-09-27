Quincy Humane Society fundraiser struts for animal care and adoptions

Dominic Shinn, 9, of Quincy, plays with his pet beagle, Rocky, after school.
Dominic Shinn, 9, of Quincy, plays with his pet beagle, Rocky, after school.(Rajah Maples)
By Rajah Maples
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a fiesta waiting to happen at South Park in Quincy.

This Saturday, the Quincy Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year will take place.

The Quincy Humane Society does not receive any government funding or tax dollars.

It relies on donations and fundraisers to ensure homes for four-legged family members.

Nine-year-old Dominic Shinn, of Quincy, can’t imagine life without his beloved beagle, Rocky.

“He brings a lot of joy, excitement and a lot of fun,” Shinn said.

That’s not all. According to the American Kennel Club, children who have a pet in the home tend to have higher self-esteem, more compassion, better cognitive skills and are happier and healthier.

Those are some of the many reasons why the Quincy Humane Society has been hosting its annual Mutt Strut fundraiser for more than 20 years.

“It’s truly vital to our operations to continue this event,” Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said. “Not only is it fun and a great time, but really the impact it makes on our day-to-day operations is huge.”

Mutt Strut raises money to help care for animals in hopes of finding them a home, which has gotten more difficult in recent years.

“Now more than ever, really nation-wide, we are seeing that adoptions are slowing down,” Brumbaugh said. “It’s really important that we get the word out to the community about the services we offer.”

Registration for this Saturday’s Mutt Strut begins at 9 a.m. in South Park.

The walk begins at 10 a.m.

Participants can also pre-register for the event by either stopping by the Quincy Humane Society this Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or by registering online.

