STEAM learning comes to Winchester Public Library

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - A Scott County town has a new way for kids to learn and play.

STEAM projects involve science, technology, engineering, art, and math and are gaining popularity in the Tri-States and Winchester Public Library has jumped on that bandwagon.

On Wednesday morning kids up to age 5 got to play with shiny new toys that combine learning and fun.

The library’s director Jeanette Wallace said the new toys, which aim to teach kids fine motor skills such as counting and creative building, were obtained through a Tracy Family Foundation grant.

“We have a little microscope that actually works with a couple of slides,” Wallace said. “Binoculars, a telescope, some wooden blocks with little blueprints to show them how to build something, all sorts of things like that.”

Wallace said they even have a toy robot (named Botley) that can follow lines on its own.

“The robot teaches young kids how to code,” Wallace said.

Wallace said as for the older kids there’s an after-school LEGO club that involves STEAM learning.

Additionally, kids from 3rd grade and older will soon have a chance to play around with an all-new Maker Space.

“The kids can use the Maker Space to make all kinds of robotics, or things that move,” Wallace said. “It’s just something to help them kind of decide if they want to be makers.”

The Maker Space has tools like wooden blocks, hammers, and nails.

Wallace said they plan to start up a Maker Space club for the older kids in late October.

“The purpose really is to get kids learning,” Wallace said. “Not just from books but from experience. And they can also hopefully when they come in they’re going to see the books and want to check those out as well.”

Wallace said the library also has STEAM themed bags of books and toys that can be checked out.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.