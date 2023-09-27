What is an Omega Block

Omega Block will bring warm temps (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure has set up across the Midwest and that has warmer than normal temperatures riding into the region. Not just warm temperatures but we may see record or near record high temperatures. There is little if any chance of rain over the next seven days. We have what is called an Omega Block set up over the continental United States. It is called an Omega Block because it is shaped like the Greek letter Omega. This happens when two low pressure systems become cut off from the main flow of the Jetstream and just kind of sit and spin, sandwiching a high-pressure system between them. The blocking patterns are in the upper levels of the atmosphere, not at the lower levels of the atmosphere. While the areas that have low pressure can see some interesting weather. The folks that are stuck under high pressure just continue to heat up. The record high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are right around 90°. So, we have a very good opportunity to tie or break maximum temperature records this weekend.

Near record high temps will be here this weekend (Brian Inman)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.