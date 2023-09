EWING, Mo. (WGEM) -- Roger Gowings of the Lewis County Water District issued a 48-hour boil order at 9 a.m. Thursday for residents of Gilead Street to Highland Street on the north side of town.

Gowings said the order was issued due to a water main break at the corner of St. Louis and Bryan streets.

