Curtis Creek Bridge closed for repairs

By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy residents living around South Park may have a change in direction in the coming days.

From Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, the Stone Arch Bridge will be closed for repairs from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. for repairs due to a driving incident this previous summer.

Drivers needing to use this road are encouraged to detour on Klondike Road or RJ Peters Drive.

