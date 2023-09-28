Curtis Creek Bridge closed for repairs
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy residents living around South Park may have a change in direction in the coming days.
From Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, the Stone Arch Bridge will be closed for repairs from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. for repairs due to a driving incident this previous summer.
Drivers needing to use this road are encouraged to detour on Klondike Road or RJ Peters Drive.
