Dense Fog Advisory in effect Thursday morning, very warm weather ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - In the predawn hours of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service posted Dense Fog Advisories for Scotland and Clark Counties in northeast Missouri, Lee County in Iowa, and Hancock, McDonough, Schuyler and Scott Counties in west central Illinois. The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9am CDT Thursday morning.

Part of the Tri-States woke up to extremely dense fog Thursday morning, as visibilities dropped to near 0 miles in Macomb and Keokuk. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Any fog across the Tri-States will lift by noon, leaving the area with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will have no trouble jumping into the low 80s Thursday, which this time of year is 10 degrees above average. Thursday’s weather will make for perfect conditions to do any outdoor activities in the afternoon.

Daytime highs Thursday will top out in the low 80s for nearly everyone across the Tri-States. Sunset today is 6:53pm. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

If you are going to walk your dog Thursday afternoon, be sure to bring the bottle of water for both you and your dog, as temperatures will hover near 80 degrees as late as 5 in the evening.

By Friday, the summer-like heat will take full effect across the region. Temperatures will jump to near 90 degrees with abundant sunshine. Daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday will challenge the record highs for those days, as temperatures are expected to run near and possibly hit 90 degrees. The current record high for Saturday is 91 degrees and the record high for Sunday stands at 90 degrees, respectively.

Heading into the first half of next week, temperatures will still hold in the mid to upper 80s, with no rain in sight, which is bad news for our ongoing drought. Heading into October, average highs are near 70 degrees, so these temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average.

