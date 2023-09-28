Hancock County Board proceeding with litigator while CO2 pipeline talks continue

The decision comes after several residents voiced their opposition to the pipeline during the...
The decision comes after several residents voiced their opposition to the pipeline during the August meeting.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hancock County Board is choosing to proceed with a litigator, or lawyer, for legal representation while discussions surrounding the possibility of a CO2 pipeline continue.

The board was first approached by Navigator, the company proposing the pipeline, last November. Since then, the company has withdrew and re-submitted their application.

”We believe after last months meeting that we had with the taxpayers that they wanted us to continue,” Board Chair Mark Menn said.

The board held a public forum during the August full board meeting where residents could voice their support or opposition for continuing with a litigator. In a crowd of about 20 people, a majority spoke in disfavor of the pipeline.

Menn said the county has spent upwards of $70,000 on representation in the last year.

”The litigation is to make sure that all rights are obeyed by,” Menn said. “Nobody within the state or federal government really regulates CO2 pipelines at this time, no agency, like they do with the oil and the gas, so that’s the concerns that the county has.”

The pipeline would cross 10 counties in Southeast Iowa and West Central Illinois including Hancock, Schuyler and McDonough Counties.

Last fall, the McDonough County Board unanimously approved a two-year for a pipeline there.

RELATED:

