Deaths:

Catherine Elizabeth (Katie) Sykes, age 99, of Nacogdoches, Texas, formerly of Canton, Missouri, died on Sept. 15.

Fred Elmore, age 83, of Rushville, formerly of Cooperstown, Illinois, died on Sept. 27 in his home.

Births:

Tanner and Brittany Conn of Hamilton welcomed a boy.

