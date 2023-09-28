Hot-toberfest

QUINCY (WGEM) - We may have a little more fog again first thing on Friday morning, but that will burn off and leave us with a mostly sunny sky. We are looking at high temperatures on Friday to top out in the upper 80s. Temperatures are the main story of the forecast. There is just not much potential for any beneficial rainfall for the region until the middle part of next week. We will see a general warming trend continuing this weekend.

Record high temperature Saturday (Brian Inman)

The record high temperature for Saturday is 91° set back in 1952. Right now, we have a forecast high temperature for Saturday of 92° which would break the record. The record on Sunday is 90° setback in 1937 and right now the forecast daytime high temperature for Sunday is right at 90°. It is likely that we will pick off Saturday’s record-high temperature. Sunday’s record, well, it could be in jeopardy but not as likely to break the record. High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is causing this summer-like heat. That pattern will break down next Wednesday when our next potential for showers and thunderstorms enters the region.

