Original Tom Sawyer manuscript unveiled

FLORIDA, Mo. (WGEM) - A unique piece of history is back on display after extensive restoration work.

The original manuscript of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer was unveiled Thursday afternoon during a ceremony at the Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site.

The manuscript had originally been on display at the site since 1960 but was removed after staff found that it was in need of repair.

The book underwent more than 80 hours of restoration work that included tape removal, fixing the bind, surface cleaning, tear mending and more.

Estimates place the restoration cost at more than $8,000. However, conservators with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office performed the work at no charge.

Missouri Secretary of State, John Ashcroft, was at the ceremony and he praised the teamwork that led to the restoration.

“I’m here because I love Mark Twain and I just heard that we had done this, and I thought it was so incredible. I had not known that you had the manuscript,” Ashcroft said. “I am so thankful that you brought our office in to help with that, because Mark Twain is part of the history of Missouri but it’s also part of the history of our country.”

The main conservator on this project was Kaitlin Keyes. A conservator partner of hers, Jennie Phelps, said the restoration of the document can be just as important as the work done to preserve items in a museum.

“Preserving the document is also very important,” Phelps said. “Whether we’re treating them as information containers where we want to preserve the document because we want to preserve the information in it, or like with this, where the document is historically important in and of itself.”

She said the restoration work takes lots of patience but is worth it to extend the life of the historical piece for years to come.

