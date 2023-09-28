QJHS sees positive changes after cell phone policy

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s been nearly a month since Quincy Junior High School implemented its new cell phone policy for students.

The policy started near the end of August and requires students to keep cell phones locked and put away in their lockers for the school day. However, while cell phones are not allowed, QJHS students have access to other forms of technology.

Teachers say they still use computers in classrooms to find interactive ways for their students to learn the material.

QJHS staff have seen how these new changes have benefited the students in their classrooms today. Students are now having more meaningful face-to-face conversations in class with their peers since their personal devices are put away.

“I know that in the past, when they maybe had them on them even though they were silenced, notifications were constantly coming in with them and so students would be distracted, they’d feel the vibration and they’d be tempted to want to check,” eighth grade English teacher, Mary Meyer said, “So they weren’t focused as well as they are now since they don’t even have them on them.”

Meyer said she has seen increased attentiveness and participation with the students in her classroom.

Before the phone policy, teachers would have to redirect the student’s focus, but without the distraction of cell phones, they no longer have this issue, which has made Principal Brenda Fleer very happy.

“I would say I am more than pleased. I know it seems very simplistic, it seems like this is, to me just kind of a no-brainer as far as not having cell phones,” Principal Fleer said, “But, it has really helped change the culture of our building not only with students but also with our staff. Again, not having to compete with that is a huge difference.”

Eighth grade student, Finleigh Miller, said that she has noticed with herself personally, that not having a phone in class has given her an opportunity to spend more time on classwork than she would before.

“My biggest thing was whenever I’d get a notification, my first instinct would be to check it and respond to it,” Miller said, “But now I don’t have my phone on me, it’s not my biggest thing or like my biggest concern.”

With students and staff noticing the jump in their focus and attention span since they stopped using cell phones in classrooms, they have high hopes for the future.

